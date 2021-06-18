Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Market is Anticipated to Record a Cagr of 13.5%

The asset tracking inventory management solutions helps to manage the information such as item quantities, personnel assignments and maintenance needs. The purpose of asset tracking monitoring systems are used for tracking the inventory of physical assets. It is also used for the integration of barcode, RFID and GPS technologies.

The asset tracking system consist of software that runs on computer and mobile devices. It is used for reading and communications purposes. The software can track the assets in real time and display the required locations on geographic information systems. The asset tracking system is used to maintain accurate records for fixed assets.

Market Size and Forecast

The asset tracking inventory management solutions market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for better management solution across the different sectors is a major factor for the growth of market during the forecast period.

Asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period. The asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is expected to showcase a vibrant

growth by the end of the forecast period. The market is expected to attain a total market size of USD 40 billion by 2027. The market can be segmented on the basis of component, application and industry. On the basis of component, it is sub-segmented into hardware, software and services. The software is expected to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The high adoption of cloud based services across various small and medium scale businesses is a major reason for the expansion of sub-segment during the forecast period. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into facility management, IT asset tracking, equipment tracking, funding management, tool tracking, warehouse management, mandate compliance and others. On the basis of industry, it is sub-segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, it & telecom, transportation and logistics, hospitality, energy & utilities, chemical, manufacturing, oil & gas, education and government. The manufacturing sector is anticipated to be largest sub-segment during the forecast period. The market growth of the manufacturing sector can be attributed to integration of automated systems in manufacturing sector.

Growth Drivers

High adoption of asset tracking and inventory management solutions

The increasing demand for the management software solution by various industries across the globe is expected to drive the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market during the forecast period. Additionally, asset tracking and inventory management solutions offers high return on investment and also reduces the overall time associated with misplaced assets and inventory. Moreover, the high demand for the asset tracking and inventory management by small and medium scale industries is also major growth factor for the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market.

Expansion of E-commerce industries

The rising expansion of various e-commerce industries across the globe is increasing the demand for better management of inventory. Thus, various e-commerce industries are increasing focus on management of inventory .This in turn is anticipated to drive the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High initial cost

The high initial cost associated with the software and complex system of installation of software is anticipated to hinder the growth of asset tracking and inventory management solutions market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market includes the following segments:

By Component:

Hardware

Barcode Scanners

Barcode Printers

Barcode Stickers

RFID Tags

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Software

On-premise

Cloud-based

Services

Consulting & Training

Implementation & Integration

Operation & Maintenance

By Application:

Facility Management

IT Asset Tracking

Equipment Tracking

Funding Management

Tool Tracking

Warehouse Management

Mandate Compliance

Others

By Industry:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality

Energy & Utilities

Chemical

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Education

Government

By Region

On the basis of regional analysis, global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading region for the overall asset tracking and inventory management solutions market during the forecast period. The various developing industrial sectors in the region on the account of rapid industrialization in the region is anticipated to be a major reason for the increasing demand for asset tracking and inventory management solutions. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total number of commercial vehicles in India was 8, 11,360 in 2016 which increased to 8, 30,346 in 2017.Thus, it would increase the inventory related to raw materials which in turn is expected to increase the demand for asset tracking and inventory management.

North America is expected to contribute significant market share during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to the presence of large number manufacturers related to asset tracking and inventory management. Additionally, the highly developed industrial sector in the region is also major reason for high demand for asset tracking and inventory management solutions.

Global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Key Players

Chekhra Business Solutions

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

SAP Systems

EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC

Datalogic S.P.A.

GigaTrak

Epicor Software Corporation

Lowry solutions Inc.

JDA Software

RedBeam, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Tenna, LLC

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Trimble Inc.