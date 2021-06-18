Banana Flakes Market Historical Key Companies Profile and Forecast Data 2019 to 2027

The recent report titled “The Banana Flakes Market” and forecast to 2027 published by The Insight Partners is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Banana Flakes market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Banana flakes are produced from organic or ripened bananas such that they retain the nutritional value as well as the taste of the original fruit. The process includes multiple steps such as cleaning, peeling, maceration, milling, deseeding and pasteurization before dehydration after which they are sifted, filled and packed. Banana flakes contain only 3% water and hence concentrated with nutrients. These are an ideal snack option and a rich source of potassium, manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C and dietary fiber. Also, banana flakes are gluten-free, aid digestion and help beat gastrointestinal issues.

The global banana flakes market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as household, food industry, beverages and others. By food industry, the market is further sub segmented as infant nutrition, dairy products, breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionery and others. The market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified as direct and indirect. The indirect distribution channel is sub segmented as supermarket and hypermarket, specialty store, e-retailers and others.

The key market players profiled in the report are: Bata Food (Bardakci Group), Diana Group (Symrise), Ingredients Inc., JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG, Orchard Valley Foods Limited, P&G Food Industries, Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH, Top Line Foods Ltd., Van Drunen Farms, Z Natural Foods, LLC.

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

