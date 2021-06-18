Beta-Glucan Market  Research and In-Depth Analysis Forecast to 2027 : Cargill, Frutarom Industries Ltd. , Garuda International , Kerry Group PLC

Beta-glucan are substance which are found in the cell walls of lichens, fungi, algae, yeasts, bacteria. Beta glucan are also found in certain plants, such as barley and oats. Beta-glucan contain a group of B-D-glucose polysaccharides. Beta glucan are used for treating diabetes, high cholesterol, cancer, and HIV/AIDS. Beta glucan also help to boost the immune system. Beta glucan are used as a food additive in various products such as salad dressings, cheese spreads, sour cream, frozen desserts, etc.

Growing health consciousness among individual and across the globe is driving the demand for the beta-glucan market. Furthermore, increasing application of beta-glucan in different industries is also projected to influence the beta-glucan market significantly. Moreover, decreasing prices of primary raw material sources are anticipated to have a robust impact in the beta-glucan market. Increasing health expenditure worldwide is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Beta-Glucan Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of beta-glucan market with detailed market segmentation by source, application, category and geography. The global beta-glucan market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading beta-glucan market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global beta-glucan market is segmented on the basis of source, application and category. Based on source, the market is segmented into cereal, seaweed, yeast and mushroom. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. On the basis of the category the market is segmented into soluble beta-glucan and insoluble beta-glucan.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global beta-glucan market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The beta-glucan market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

