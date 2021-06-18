Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market balloons at a 6.5% CAGR

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Overview

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of deaths accounting for 19 million deaths, globally. Fluctuations in blood pressure and rising obese proportion of obese population are the leading risk factors for the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. Increase in prevalence of severe cardiac disorders and rising applications of cardiac monitors especially for postoperative cardiac observations is boosting the demand for continuous cardiac monitoring.

Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Drivers

The major factors fueling the growth of market are increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rising obese population, increase in geriatric population, high adoption of remote cardiac monitors and wireless cardiac monitoring systems. Other technological advancements such as the advent of wearable systems also have a notable impact on the market growth. High adoption rates of advanced remote cardiac monitors and wireless cardiac monitors which holds high diagnostic efficacy is also a major factor to augment the market growth.

Product recalls, complications associated with device and side effects like infections are key market restraints in the forecast period. Manufacturing glitches of products are leading to recall of products. In January 2018, Medtronic has initiated product recall for its MyCareLink Smart Patient Monitors.

Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

The global cardiac monitoring devices market can be segmented by product as resting ECG devices, stress ECG devices, ECG Holter monitors, event monitoring systems, implantable loop recorder, cardiac output monitoring devices, mobile cardiac telemetry devices and others and by end users as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. Resting ECG devices accounted for approximately 40% of the global cardiac monitoring devices market share in 2018.

Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Geographical Share

Geographically, the global cardiac monitoring devices market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Europe held second largest share of the market in 2018. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and growing geriatric population are driving the growth for cardiac monitoring devices in Europe. According to European Society of Cardiology,every year around 10 million people suffer from heart failures in European countries.

Favorable government policies is another reason for growth of market like high insurance coverage in France especially from ‘Universal Medical Cover’ has led to the increased adoption of advanced cardiac monitors in the country.

Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace with increasing demand for advanced and cost effective cardiac monitors and changing healthcare reforms. The growth for cardiac monitors in countries like China is supported by increasing healthcare reforms, and healthcare expenditures to meet the requirements of medical needs.

Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Competitive Trends

Some of the major key players in the market are Applied Cardiac Systems, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Cardiac Science Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Schiller, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott, Biotelemetry and Edward Lifesciences.

GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare and Abbott are considered as top five players in the market accounting for nearly 50% of the global cardiac monitors market size.

