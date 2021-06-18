Class D Audio Amplifier Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 – 2027 | ICEpower A/S , Infineon Technologies AG , Maxim Integrated, Mouser Electronics

Class D audio amplifiers are known as switching amplifiers. The class D modulation methods translate the audio information into the stream of pulses. It considerably lowers power losses within the output devices. The class D amplifiers come in varied and unique forms, out of which some of the amplifiers have digital inputs whereas, some have analog inputs.

Growth in the consumer electronics industry is majorly driven by rising demand for more and advanced consumer electronics, which plays a vital role in the adoption of audio amplifier ICs. Similarly, demand from end-users to upgrade their existing in-vehicle infotainment systems is also responsible for driving the growth of class D audio amplifier market. Moreover, growth in the penetration of IoT in myriad industries and application among developing countries is projected to raise the adoption of class D audio amplifier by the players in the future.

ICEpower A/S , Infineon Technologies AG , Maxim Integrated, Mouser Electronics, NXP Semiconductors N.V , ON Semiconductor , Qualcomm Technologies, Silicon Laboratories , Texas Instruments Incorporated

The “Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the class D audio amplifier market with detailed market segmentation by amplifier type, product, industry vertical, and geography. The global class D audio amplifier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading class D audio amplifier market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global class D audio amplifier market is segmented on the basis of amplifier type, product, and industry vertical. Based on amplifier type, the market is segmented into mono-channel, 2-Channel, 4-channel, and 6-channel. On the basis of product, the class D audio amplifier market is segmented into automotive infotainment systems, smartphones, television, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the class D audio amplifier market is segmented into automotive and consumer electronics.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global class D audio amplifier market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The class D audio amplifier market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the class D audio amplifier market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the class D audio amplifier in these regions.

