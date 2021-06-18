Cold Chain Logistics Market Rise at a CAGR of 17.9% by 2022 | AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group, Preferred Freezer Services

Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & frozen desserts, Bakery & Confectionary, Meat, Fish & sea food, Drugs & pharmaceuticals, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014-2022

The global cold chain logistics market size was valued at $159,988.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $585,105.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Cold chain is a combination of temperature-controlled surface transport and supply chain. It refers to the freezing solutions planned to maintain the quality and shell life of the products, such as fresh agricultural produce, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs. Cold chains are essential for extending period of marketing, avoiding over capacity, reducing transport bottlenecks during peak period, and maintaining quality of product. The process involves the utilization of temperature-controlled warehouses for storage and cold insulated transport vehicles for products’ distributions. Cold chain logistics solutions are widely used to transport and store fruits, vegetables, meat, beef, medicines, and drugs. Transportation modes used are refrigerated trucks, refrigerated railcars, refrigerated cargo, and air cargo.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659833/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Preferred Freezer Services, Congebec Logistics Inc., Burris Logistics Inc., Conestoga Cold Storage, Tippmann Group, and others

Cold chain logistics plays an important role in reducing the wastages of the perishable products and commodities overall providing remunerative prices to the farmers. For pharmacy industry, cold chain logistic plays an important role in increasing the efficacy of the drug throughout the supply chain to the end consumers.

Factors such as increase in number of refrigerated warehouses, processed food sector and growth in pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of the cold chain logistics trend.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659833/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Cold Chain Logistics market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET BY APPLICATION TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659833/buy/5540

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.