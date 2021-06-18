Desert Tourism Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The phrase ‘desert tourism‘ industry alludes to an assorted variety of items, encounters and situations. There is no reasonable single ‘desert tourism industry’ showcase, rather an accumulation of business sectors which are described by their little scale and complex associations with characteristic, social and social conditions.

As per this examination, throughout the following five years the Desert Tourism market will enlist a xx% CAGR regarding income, the worldwide market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million of every 2019. Specifically, this report shows the worldwide income piece of the pie of key organizations in Desert Tourism business, partook in Chapter 3.

This report exhibits a far reaching outline, pieces of the pie and development chances of Desert Tourism advertise by item type, application, key organizations and key areas.

This study considers the Desert Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Direct-market Desert Tourism

Experience and Education Desert Tourism

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Below 30 Years Old

30-40 Years Old

40-50 Years Old

Above 50 Years Old

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

BCD Group

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

AlTour International

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Corporation

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

TUI Group

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Desert Tourism Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Desert Tourism by Players

4 Desert Tourism by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Desert Tourism Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

