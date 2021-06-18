Digital Price Tags Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2024 | Top Key Players – SES, Pricer, Samsung, E Ink, Displaydata, etc
Digital Price Tags, also known by Electronic Shelf Label. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc. An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.
Top Manufacturers Analysis Of Digital Price Tags Market are:
SES (imagotag), Pricer, Samsung, E Ink, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, DIGI, Hanshow Technology, LG innotek, Panasonic, Altierre.
Most important types of covered in Digital Price Tags Market report are: Standard (1-3 inch), Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch), Large (7.1-10 inch).
Most widely used Application covered in Digital Price Tags Market report are: Department Stores/Mass Merchandise, Grocery/Supermarket, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Others.
Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Digital Price Tags Market Competition, by Manufacturer
4 Global Digital Price Tags Market Analysis by Regions
10 Global Digital Price Tags Market Segment by Type
11 Global Digital Price Tags Market Segment by Application
12 Digital Price Tags Market Forecast
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
