Digital Thread Market Will Register a 49.6% CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2024 | General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systems, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Digital thread is usually mentioned with digital twin, they are two concepts to deliver new customer-centric experiences powered by digital. Digital thread refers to the communication framework that allows a connected data flow and integrated view of the asset’s data throughout its lifecycle across traditionally siloed functional perspectives. The digital thread concept raises the bar for delivering “the right information to the right place at the right time.” According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Thread market will register a 49.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1110 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019.

Leading Digital Thread Market Players:

General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systems, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The research report on Digital Thread Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital Thread players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by product type:

Parts Type, System Type

Segmentation by application:

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Thread Market Size

2.2 Digital Thread Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Thread Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Thread Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Thread Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Thread Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Thread Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Thread Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Thread Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Thread Breakdown Data by End User

