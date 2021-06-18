Environmental Consulting Services Market will be worth a staggering US$ 43.8 Billion

Environmental Consulting Services Market to 2025 by Service Type (Investment Assessment & Auditing, Permitting & Compliance, Project & Information Management, Monitoring & Testing, and Others); Media Type (Water Management, Waste Management, and Others); and Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Chemical & Petroleum, Manufacturing & Process Industries, Transportation & Construction Industries, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast

Environmental consulting services are offered by the environmental consultancies to their clients for various purposes. These services are offered to make sure that the companies are complying effectively with the regulation made by the government in favor of environmental protection. The clients hire these consultancies for environmental impact management, and management plans, through which the consultancies generate a report based on the analysis and the future impact of the company on the environment.

Environmental Consulting Services market is estimated to reach US$ 43.8 billion by 2025 from US$ 29.7 billion in 2016.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in the coming year is the transformation of traditional consulting to cloud-based consulting. The future trend of environmental consulting services is the transformation from traditional consulting to software-as-a-service based consulting. Companies are switching to software-as-a-service platforms that are delivered as an online service such as incident management, carbon reporting, EHS compliance, and water quality management. Though software-based consulting is already introduced in the market, that was license based. Software-as-a-service provides an easy approach for consulting services and only needs renewal after a period of time.

The environmental consulting service market on the basis of service type is broadly categorized into five sub-segments including investment assessment & auditing, permitting & compliance, project & information management, monitoring & testing, and others Environmental consultancies offer a wide variety of services to different sectors for reporting on the impact of the industries on the environment and for effectively complying with the government regulations of the country. These services help the organizations ineffective production and expansion without harming the environment in any way for the present as well as future.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, a primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the environmental consulting services industry.

The List of Companies

1. AECOM.

2. CH2M HILL

3. Arcadis N.V.

4. Bechtel Corporation

5. John wood group PLC

6. Golder Associates Ltd.

7. ERM Group, Inc.

8. Tetra Tech, Inc.

9. ANTEA GROUP

10. Santec, Inc.

11. Ramboll Group

12. SLR International

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003804

