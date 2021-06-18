Expected Explosive Growth for Food Allergen Testing Market growth examined in new market research report ALS Limited , Asurequality Ltd. , Eurofins Scientific SE , Intertek Group plc

Food allergy takes place when the immune system of the human body sees a particular food as harmful and reacts by causing symptoms. Foods that cause allergic reactions are known as allergens. Food allergen is normally naturally-occurring proteins in foods or derivatives of them, which cause abnormal immune responses. Food allergens constitute a high-risk for the food and beverage industry. Food allergen testing is used to detect specific proteins in food. Food allergen testing is a crucial element of the monitoring process of CCPs, to assess and improve the methods and reduce the chance of contamination.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing allergic reactions among individual across the globe is driving the demand for food allergen testing market. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent food safety regulations is also projected to influence the food allergen testing market significantly. Moreover, food recall on customer complains is anticipated to have a robust impact on the food allergen testing market. Evolving, technological advancements in the testing industry, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Get Sample Copy of ” Food Allergen Testing Market ” Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00018548

Top Key Players of This Report

1.ALS Limited

2.Asurequality Ltd.

3.Eurofins Scientific SE

4.Intertek Group plc

5.Merieux NutriSciences

6.Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

7.Neogen Corporation

8.Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

9.SGS S.A.

10.TUV SUD SPB Pte. Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Food Allergen Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food allergen testing market with detailed market segmentation by source, technology, food tested and geography. The global food allergen testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food allergen testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global food allergen testing market is segmented on the basis of source, technology and food tested. Based on source, the market is segmented into peanut & soy, wheat, milk, egg, tree nuts, seafood, and others. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based, Immunoassay Based/Elisa, and other tests/techniques. On the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, infant food, processed food, dairy products & alternatives, seafood & meat products, and other foods.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global food allergen testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food allergen testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Place a Direct Purchase of This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00018548

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FOOD ALLERGEN TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. FOOD ALLERGEN TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FOOD ALLERGEN TESTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FOOD ALLERGEN TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOURCE

8. FOOD ALLERGEN TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. FOOD ALLERGEN TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FOOD TESTED

10. FOOD ALLERGEN TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. FOOD ALLERGEN TESTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.