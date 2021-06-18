Global Body Dryer 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Body Dryer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 122 pages with table and figures in it.

Body dryer is an air blowing electric appliance (similar to a hand dryer or hair dryer) used in drying an individual’s complete body after bathing or swimming, substituting the use of a towel.

The body dryer is a dryer (similar to a hand dryer or a hair dryer) for drying a person’s body after bathing or swimming, and replacing it with a towel. Improving the lifestyle of consumers has turned to their preference for luxury goods and quality products such as dryers. Consumer awareness of personal hygiene has increased the growth of the body dryer market.

The worldwide market for Body Dryer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Body Dryer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Avant Innovations

Dolphy India Private Limited

Full Body Dryer LLC

Haystack Dryers

Indiegogo, Inc.

Kingkraft

Orchids International

Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd.

Tornado Body Dryer, LLC

Valiryo

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wall Mounted

On Floor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Body Dryer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Body Dryer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Body Dryer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Body Dryer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Body Dryer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Body Dryer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Body Dryer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

