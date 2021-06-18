Global Bunker Fuel Depth Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bunker fuel is the generic term given to any fuel poured into a ship’s bunkers to power its engines. Deepsea cargo ships typically burn the heavy, residual oil left over after gasoline, diesel and other light hydrocarbons are extracted from crude oil during the refining process.

The growth of the bunker fuel market is driven by increase in marine-borne trade and IMO’s regulations of sulfur cap for marine fuels. In addition, availability of alternative sources for marine fuel is expected to supplement the market in the future. However, high investment cost involved in the development of bunker fuel infrastructure and old vessel replacement from wasteful to new fuel-efficient ships may impede the Caribbean islands bunker fuel market.

The global Bunker Fuel market is valued at 98500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 206200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bunker Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bunker Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

Bomin Bunker Oil Corp.

BP PLC

Bunker Holding A/S

Chemoil Energy Ltd.

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom Neft PJSC

GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.

KPI Bridge Oil A/S

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Lukoil-Bunker OOO

World Fuel Services Corp.

PetroChina Company Ltd.

Dan-Bunkering Inc.

Sentek Marine & Trading Pte, Ltd.

Gulf Nederland

ChinaMarine Bunker Company Ltd.

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Co., Ltd.

Glander International Bunkering DMCC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Residual Fuel Oil

MDO

MGO

Segment by Application

Container

Bulk Carrier

Oil Tanker

General Cargo

Chemical Tanker

Fishing Vessels

Gas Tanker

Others

