Global Chlorella Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Chlorella is a round, green, single-cell microalgae, which grows in both fresh and salt water. The species has existed for more than three billion years, and has the ability to multiply quickly and survive in extreme environmental conditions.
The Major sales regions of Chlorella are Asia-Pacific and North America, which accounted for about 82.02% of production market share in 2017. North America is the largest consumption region with a market share of 53.29% in 2017.
The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Chlorella brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Chlorella field.
The global Chlorella market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Chlorella volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chlorella market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
FEMICO
Taiwan Chlorella
Vedan
Yaeyama
Gong Bih
Sun Chlorella
Wilson
King Dnarmsa
Lvanqi
Like Chlorella
Wuli Lvqi
Tianjian
Tianjin Norland Biotech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Chlorella Powder
Chlorella Tablets
Other Type
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Feed Industry
Healthcare
Others
