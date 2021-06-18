Global CHPTAC Market, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

CHPTAC is an abbreviation of 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride. Chemically CHPTAC is known as Liquid Cationic Etherification Agent with a molecular formula C6H15Cl2NO. CHPTAC has a molecular weight of 188.10. CHPTAC is widely used in paper industry, petroleum industry, water treatment industry, commodity chemical industry and others. CHPTAC is a colorless transparent fluid with a PH value between 3.0—5.0 and a density of 1.16 when stored at 20 °C. At room temperature, CHPTAC is 69% water solution and is a liquid cationic etherification agent. CHPTAC is advantageous due to its transparent, odorless with impurity content less than 25PPM. CHPTAC finds its applications in cationisation of starch, synthesis of carnitine sals, quaternisation of guar protein and cellulose.

The global CHPTAC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CHPTAC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CHPTAC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow

Shandong Tiancheng

Dongying J&M

Chemigate

Weifang Greatland

SKW Quab Chemicals

Sachem

Dongying Guofeng

Shubham Starch

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity 69%

Purity 65%

Segment by Application

Paper

Textile

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Others

