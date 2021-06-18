Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market : Global Future Outlook (2016-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation

Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of mode of seeding into aerial cloud seeding and ground based cloud seeding. In mode of seeding segment, aerial cloud seeding equipment segment has dominated the global cloud seeding equipment market with a market share of 61.5% in 2016 and is expected to dominate the overall cloud seeding equipment market during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. However, in such techniques the seeding have to be done directly into the clouds and due to this aerial cloud seeding can be dangerous for rainmakers. A safer technique for cloud seeding can have beater future since there is no risk to human lives. Moreover, the aerial cloud seeding equipment segment is expected to observe the growth rate of 1.5x over the forecast period.

Global cloud seeding equipment market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. This can be attributed to rapidly falling water level across all regions. Factors such as government initiatives and growing need to improve the rain fall level are projected to enhance the growth of cloud seeding equipment market in future. Further, global cloud seeding equipment market is expected to achieve absolute $ opportunity of USD 62.65 Million between 2017 & 2024.

Moreover, cloud seeding equipment market is also segmented by application into fog dissipation, hail suppression, snowfall and rainfall augmentation, other weather modifications, out of which, snowfall and rainfall augmentation segment captured lion share of the cloud seeding equipment market in 2016 and is expected to maintain this position in upcoming years. Apart from this, with advancement in cloud seeding techniques, use of cloud seeding for applications such as fog dissipation, hurricane manipulation, and hail suppression is also expected to increase in future. However, the segment is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Declining Figures of Rainfall

Decline in rainfall rate across the globe due to global warming and pollution is increasing the risk of draught conditions globally. This factor is anticipated to positively impact the growth of global cloud seeding equipment market.

Government Projects

Government initiatives such as increasing adoption of cloud seeding technologies to enhance the water level in different countries such as India is anticipated to propel the demand of cloud seeding equipment market. Moreover, governments in countries such as India, UAE, and China are spending significantly on cloud seeding activities.

However, high cost of cloud seeding services is anticipated to limit the growth of cloud seeding equipment market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market: Global Future Outlook (2016-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global cloud seeding equipment market in terms of market segmentation by mode of seeding, by application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cloud seeding equipment market which includes company profiling of Weather Modification, Inc., RHS Consulting, Ltd., North American Weather Consultants, Inc., Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research (SOAR), Kyathi Climate Modification Consultannts LLP, Ice Crystal Engineering, Mettech SpA, AF Jets Sdn Bhd and Snowy Hydro Limited. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cloud seeding equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.