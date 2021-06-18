Global Color Sensor Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Color detection sensors are used for detecting the color of the surface and then cast light such as green, red, and blue LEDs on the objects to be tested, and to calculate the chromaticity coordinates from the reflected radiation and compare with previously stored reference colors. A color recognition channel allows the user to associate the specific characteristics of the target with the values stored in the sensor’s internal memory. These sensors are useful in the monitoring of color consistency in areas such as packaging & printing, plastics, textile production, and other continuous output processes.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sharp Microelectronics

Rohm Semiconductor

TT Electronics

Omron

Vishay Semiconductor Opto Division

Intersil

Maxim Integrated

Avago Technologies

Hitachi

Aptina Imaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monocolour Sensors

RGB Color Sensors

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Surveillance

