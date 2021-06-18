Global Current Sensing Transformers Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A current transformer is a type of transformer that is used to measure alternating current. It produces a current in its secondary which is proportional to the current in its primary. Current transformers, along with voltage or potential transformers, are instrument transformers.

The global Current Sensing Transformers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Current Sensing Transformers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Current Sensing Transformers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TDK

LEM

Murata

Eaton

Newava

Phoenix

CR Magnetics

Acme Electric

Amgis

Bourns

Kemet

Littelfuse

Pulse Electronics

Red Lion

Talema

ABB

CG

General Electric

Instrument Transformers

Schneider Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mutual Inductance Measuring Current

Protective Current Transformer

Segment by Application

Electronics Industry

Power Plants

Factory

Others

