Global cyber security market valued approximately USD 136 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing use of mobile for most of the internet applications, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has become a trend in IT industries rapidly increasing attacks on business applications such as Banking, Financial Services, IT industries, are the major factors driving the growth of Global Cyber Security Market. Hacking, cracking and other forms of cyber-mischief have made personal, commercial, financial and other digital data more vulnerable aiding to the requirement of cyber security and growth of the market. Cyber security is basically the safeguard of internet-connected devises and system (hardware, software and data), from cyberattacks. security involves cyber security and physical security – which are used by enterprises to protect against unauthorized access to data centers and other computerized systems, such as endpoints, networks, applications, and cloud data from threats, like malwares & ransomwares, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). The report on global Cyber Security market includes Solution, Service, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Industry Vertical segments. Solution segment includes Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation and Web Filtering, Service segment is sub-segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services, Security Type segment is further categorized into Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Deployment Mode includes On-Premises and Cloud, Organization Size is further categorized into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises and Industry Vertical includes Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities and Others.

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082346

The leading market players include-

ï‚§ IBM

ï‚§ Symantec

ï‚§ FireEye

ï‚§ Check Point

ï‚§ Cisco

ï‚§ Trend Micro

ï‚§ Sophos

ï‚§ Rapid7

ï‚§ McAfee

ï‚§ Micro Focus

ï‚§ Microsoft

ï‚§ Imperva

ï‚§ Splunk

ï‚§ F5 Networks

ï‚§ Proofpoint The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global Cyber Security market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as growing cyber security services providers are promoting the growth of the market.ï‚§ IBMï‚§ Symantecï‚§ FireEyeï‚§ Check Pointï‚§ Ciscoï‚§ Trend Microï‚§ Sophosï‚§ Rapid7ï‚§ McAfeeï‚§ Micro Focusï‚§ Microsoftï‚§ Impervaï‚§ Splunkï‚§ F5 Networksï‚§ Proofpoint The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Solution: ï‚§ Identity and Access Management (IAM)

ï‚§ Risk and Compliance Management

ï‚§ Encryption

ï‚§ Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

ï‚§ Unified Threat Management (UTM)

ï‚§ Firewall

ï‚§ Antivirus/Antimalware

ï‚§ Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

ï‚§ Security and Vulnerability Management

ï‚§ Disaster Recovery

ï‚§ Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

ï‚§ Web Filtering

By Service: ï‚§ Professional Services

o Design and Implementation

o Risk and Threat Assessment

o Consulting

o Training and Education

o Support and Maintenance

ï‚§ Managed Services

By Service: ï‚§ Consulting

ï‚§ Deployment and Integration

ï‚§ Infrastructure Monitoring and Management

By Security Type: ï‚§ Network Security

ï‚§ Endpoint Security

ï‚§ Application Security

ï‚§ Cloud Security

By Deployment Mode: ï‚§ On-premises

ï‚§ Cloud

By Industry Vertical: ï‚§ Aerospace and Defense

ï‚§ Government

ï‚§ Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

ï‚§ IT and Telecom

ï‚§ Healthcare

ï‚§ Retail

ï‚§ Manufacturing

ï‚§ Energy and Utilities By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows: Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025 Target Audience of the Global Cyber Security Market in Market Study: ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082346

Customization of the Report

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609