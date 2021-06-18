Global Data Center Market – industry analysis by development, size, share and demand forecast from 2019–2026
Global Data Center Market valued approximately USD 137.69 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The Data Centers basically refers to virtual or physical infrastructures which are utilized by organizations to store a large amount of mission-critical data. The data centers play a pivotal role in storage, retrieval, and processing of this data. These data centers demand multiple backs up supply units, networking connections, along with cooling systems for conducting the enterprise’s core applications. The data centers consist a number of elements which includes electrical switches, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, ventilation & provisions for network connectivity. Increasing demand for data storage management and cloud technology are major factors driving the growth of the global data center market. Additionally, The gaining popularity of the community cloud technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, high initial cost of investment is expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of Global Data Center Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085567
The leading market players mainly include-
HPE
Cisco
Dell Technologies
IBM Corporation
Huawei
Hitachi Ltd
EMC Corporation
Telehouse
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By IT Infrastructure:
Server Infrastructure
Storage Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure
By Electrical Infrastructure:
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
Rack Power Distribution Units
Others
By Mechanical Infrastructure:
Cooling Systems
Racks
Others
By Cooling Technique:
Air-Based Cooling Techniques
Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
By General Construction:
Building Development
Installation and Commissioning Services
Building design
Physical Security
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
By Tier Standards:
Tier 1 & 2
Tier 3
Tier 4
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Read More: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085567
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Data Center Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609