Global DC Servo-Motors Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A servomotor is a rotary actuator or linear actuator that allows for precise control of angular or linear position, velocity and acceleration. It consists of a suitable motor coupled to a sensor for position feedback.
The global DC Servo-Motors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on DC Servo-Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DC Servo-Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Fanuc
Siemens
Yasukawa
Mitsubshi
Panasonic
Rockwell
Emerson
Teco
Ametek
Moog
Rexroth (Bosch)
Delta
Tamagawa
Schneider
SANYO DENKI
Lenze
Johnson Electric
Omron
Oriental Motor
Toshiba
Parker Hannifin
Kollmorgen
GSK
Beckhoff
Hitachi
HNC
LS Mecapion
Baldor Electric
Callan Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Voltage Range
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
By Material of Construction (MoC)
Stainless Steel
Others
By Product Type
Brush Motor
Brushless Motor
Segment by Application
Machine Tool
Packaging
Textiles
Printing
Industrial Automation
Others
