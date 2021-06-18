In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electronic-shelf-label-system-competition-situation-research-report-2019



Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.

An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.

At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is small.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Electronic Shelf Label System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Shelf Label System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Shelf Label System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SES (imagotag)

Pricer

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electronic-shelf-label-system-competition-situation-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com