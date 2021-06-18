Global EV Relay Trends and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

EV Relays are electrically operated switches used for EV applications.

EV Relays of different sizes are found in every type of land or sea vehicle. They are often used to enable a low amperage circuit to switch a higher amperage circuit on or off. An example would be turning headlights on. EV Relays also allow items to switch at the same time by using a single output, therefore allowing one to simultaneously open and/or close continuity on multiple items.

The global EV Relay market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EV Relay volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EV Relay market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

TE Connectivity

Omron

HELLA

Fujitsu

LSIS

Gruner

NEC

American Zettler

Hongfa

Hu Gong

Song Chuan

Tianyi Electrical

Sanyou

Ningbo Forward

Songle Relay

Ningbo Huike

Qunli Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plug-in relay

PCB relay

Segment by Application

Heating

Lamps & Filter capacitors

Solenoids, Motors & Pumps

Other

