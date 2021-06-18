Global Fiber Cement Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fiber-cement-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019
Fiber cement is a composite material made of sand, cement and cellulose fibers. It is a building material used in both commercial and domestic applications.
In this report, the fiber cement product refers to the fiber cement boards
United States has the largest fiber cement production in 2015 with 28.57% production market share; Followed by China and EU, which occupied 27% and 19% production market share. EU consumed 31% of the global total fiber cement board output in 2015; Followed by United States and China in 28% and 15.6%
Fiber cement board can be classified to low density, medium densiy and high density by their density range. Medium density fiber cement occupied 45% global market share in 2015; Low density board and high density board occupied 16.7% and 37.5% market share
The global Fiber Cement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fiber Cement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fiber Cement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
James Hardie
Etex Group
Cembrit
Mahaphant
Elementia
Everest Industries
Saint-Gobain
Hume Cemboard Industries
Taisyou
Soben board
Wellpool
SCG Building Materials
Kmew
PENNY PANEL
Nichiha
Lato JSC
FRAMECAD
LTM LLC
TEPE Betopan
HEKIM YAPI
Atermit
GAF
China Conch Venture holdings
HeaderBoard Building Materials
Sanle Group
Guangdong Soben Green
Zhejiang Hailong New Materials
Shandong Lutai Building Materials
Jiahua Special Cement
Yuhang Building Materials
Shanghai Xinlong Firproofing Materials
Jiang Su Ai Fu Xi New Building Materials
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Low Density Fiber Cement
Medium Density Fiber Cement
High Density Fiber Cement
Segment by Application
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
