Global Gold Nanoparticles Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gold nanoparticles are particles with diameters in the 1-100nm range and have unique optical and physical properties. These unique optical-electronics properties have been researched and utilized in high technology applications such as organic photovoltaics, sensory probes, therapeutic agents, drug delivery in biological and medical applications, electronic conductors and catalysis. The optical and electronic properties of gold nanoparticles are tunable by changing the size, shape, surface chemistry, or aggregation state.

Gold nanoparticle, a type of special compound, is mainly classified into water, oil, etc. And water soluble type is the most widely used type which takes up about 75% share globally in 2017. Gold nanoparticles are mainly made from chloroauric acid and reducing agents (sodium citrate, sodium borohydride, hydrazine hydrate, etc.), modifiers (amino acids, DNA, mercaptans, polymers, etc.). It is mainly used in pharmaceutical laboratories to detect biomarkers and eradicate targeted tumors.

USA is the largest production base of gold nanoparticles globally. In 2017, the region held 44% production share. The follower is Europe, which also owns about 21.42% share in the year.

The global Gold Nanoparticles market is valued at 54 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gold Nanoparticles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gold Nanoparticles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

