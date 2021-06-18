Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market Growth Forecast to 2024 – Cisco Systems, Euclid Analytics, Cloud4Wi, Purple Wi-Fi, Fortinet, RetailNext

Guest Wi-Fi providers allow businesses to offer logins to secure internet networks in public venues. These products integrate with Wi-Fi networking infrastructure and act as a portal to access those networks. Aside from providing customers access to networks, guest Wi-Fi also provides businesses with insights into the customers that are inside their physical venues, including demographic information and location tracking. This insight into customer behavior enables businesses to enhance the overall customer experience.

Scope of the Report:

The global Guest Wi-Fi Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Guest Wi-Fi Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Guest Wi-Fi Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Guest Wi-Fi Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems Inc.

Euclid Analytics

Cloud4Wi

Purple Wi-Fi

Fortinet Inc.

RetailNext

Yelp Wi-Fi Inc.

Ruckus Wireless Inc.

Blix

Skyfii Limited

July Systems Inc.

Tanaza

Aislelab

Aruba

Vodafone

Fujitsu

Comcast Business

Verizon

Rogers

Mojo Networks

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

1 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc. Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Euclid Analytics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Euclid Analytics Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Cloud4Wi

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cloud4Wi Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Purple Wi-Fi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Purple Wi-Fi Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Fortinet Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Fortinet Inc. Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 RetailNext

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 RetailNext Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Yelp Wi-Fi Inc.

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Yelp Wi-Fi Inc. Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Ruckus Wireless Inc.

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Ruckus Wireless Inc. Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Blix

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Blix Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Skyfii Limited

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Skyfii Limited Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 July Systems Inc.

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 July Systems Inc. Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Tanaza

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Tanaza Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Aislelab

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Aislelab Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Aruba

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Aruba Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Vodafone

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Vodafone Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Fujitsu

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Fujitsu Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 Comcast Business

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 Comcast Business Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Verizon

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Verizon Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Rogers

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Rogers Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 Mojo Networks

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Mojo Networks Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market Size by Regions

5 North America Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue by Countries

8 South America Guest Wi-Fi Platform Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Guest Wi-Fi Platform by Countries

Continue…

