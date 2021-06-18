Global High Purity Aluminum Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High purity aluminum is refers to mental content of aluminum more than 99.99% (99.99%, 99.999%, 99.9999%, etc.).

The following manufacturers are covered:

Joinworld

HYDRO

SHOWA DENKO

Chinalco Baotou Aluminum

Kyushu Mitsui Aluminium

Huomei Hongjun

Dongyang Guanglv

Rusal

Sumitomo

Newchangjiang Aluminum

C-KOE Metals

Nippon Light Metal

Columbia Specialty Metals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

4N

4N5

5N

5N5+

Segment by Application

Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

High Purity Alloy

Other Applications

