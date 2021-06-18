Global Metal Bellows Regional Outlook 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal bellows are elastic vessels that can be compressed when pressure is applied to the outside of the vessel, or extended under vacuum. When the pressure or vacuum is released, the bellows will return to its original shape. Because of its properties, Metal bellows as the sensing element, the damping element, non-concentric axial transmission elements, compensation elements, sealing components, valve components and pipe fittings, widely used in automatic control and instrumentation, vacuum technology, mechanical industry, power industry, transport and atomic energy industry and other fields.

Regionally, China is the biggest Consumption area of Metal Bellows in the world and Europe (EEA and central Europe) is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 2.65%.

From the view of application market, 54.72% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of automotive in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as Witzenmann with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesn’t have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.

The global Metal Bellows market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Bellows volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Bellows market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Witzenmann

BOA Group

Senior Flexonics

Aerosun Corporation

Jiangsu Shuguang

MIRAPRO

Flexider

Hyspan

Technoflex

Penflex

KSM Corporation

Duraflex

Weldmac

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Brass

Beryllium bronze

Stainless steel

Segment by Application

Used in the corrosive medium.

Used in high precision measuring instrument.

Used as a measure of corrosive medium, sealing, connection and compensating element.

