Global Microbial Biosurfactants Industry Analysis Report 2019

Biosurfactants can be defined as the surface-active biomolecules produced by microorganisms with wide-range of applications. In recent years, due to their unique properties like specificity, low toxicity and relative ease of preparation, these surface-active biomolecules have attracted wide interest. Due to their unique functional properties, biosurfactants were used in several industries including organic chemicals, petroleum, petrochemicals, mining, metallurgy (mainly bioleaching), agrochemicals, fertilizers, foods, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and many others. They can be used as emulsifiers as well as demulsifiers, wetting agents, foaming agents, spreading agents, functional food ingredients and detergents. The interfacial surface tension reducing ability of biosurfactants made them to play important role in oil recovery and bioremediation of heavy crude oil.

Glycolipid, Lipopeptides and lipoproteins and Fatty acids, phospholipids and neutral lipids are common microbial biosurfactants.

Europe has the largest microbial biosurfactants production in 2015 with 42.65% production market share; Followed by USA and China, which occupied 18.49% and 13.86% production market share. Europe consumed 37.35% of the global total microbial biosurfactants output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 16.89% and 12.27%.

Microbial biosurfactants can be classified to rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL), others. Sophorolipids occupied 54.12% global market share in 2015; Rhamnolipids occupied 26.17% market share. Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL) and other microbial biosurfactants take 5.04% and 14.67% market share.

