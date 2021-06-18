Global Microbial Biosurfactants Industry Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Biosurfactants can be defined as the surface-active biomolecules produced by microorganisms with wide-range of applications. In recent years, due to their unique properties like specificity, low toxicity and relative ease of preparation, these surface-active biomolecules have attracted wide interest. Due to their unique functional properties, biosurfactants were used in several industries including organic chemicals, petroleum, petrochemicals, mining, metallurgy (mainly bioleaching), agrochemicals, fertilizers, foods, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and many others. They can be used as emulsifiers as well as demulsifiers, wetting agents, foaming agents, spreading agents, functional food ingredients and detergents. The interfacial surface tension reducing ability of biosurfactants made them to play important role in oil recovery and bioremediation of heavy crude oil.
Glycolipid, Lipopeptides and lipoproteins and Fatty acids, phospholipids and neutral lipids are common microbial biosurfactants.
Europe has the largest microbial biosurfactants production in 2015 with 42.65% production market share; Followed by USA and China, which occupied 18.49% and 13.86% production market share. Europe consumed 37.35% of the global total microbial biosurfactants output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 16.89% and 12.27%.
Microbial biosurfactants can be classified to rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL), others. Sophorolipids occupied 54.12% global market share in 2015; Rhamnolipids occupied 26.17% market share. Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL) and other microbial biosurfactants take 5.04% and 14.67% market share.
The global Microbial Biosurfactants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Microbial Biosurfactants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microbial Biosurfactants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AkzoNobel
BASF
Innospec
CLARIANT
Stepan
SEPPIC
Daqing WOTAISI
Jeneil
Rhamnolipid
Natsurfact
Evonik
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rhamnolipids
Sophorolipids
Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL)
Others
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Detergent
Oil Industry
Other Application
