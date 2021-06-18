Global Raising Agents Market Deep Analysis 2019-2027: Associated British Foods plc, Blue Bird Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Clabber Girl Corporation, Corbion nv

The raising agents, or leavening agents, are substances which aid in increasing the surface of the dough or batter by releasing gases in the mixture and rendering the baked products with porous structures. Baked products are hence puffed up with increased volume and lightweight. Raising agents are essential to bakery and confectionery products including packaged and fried food products. The aeration inside can be provided using biological, mechanical or chemical methods. Chemical agents such as sodium bicarbonate are used to release carbon dioxide to produce chemical aeration. Baking powder is another raising agent which leaves harmless and tasteless residue in the baked food.

Market Dynamics

The raising agents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing consumption of baked products such as bread in emerging economies due to the changing lifestyle of the consumers. Rise in disposable incomes coupled with the growing demand for convenience food product and bakery products further boost the growth of the raising agents market. However, the emergence of substitutes such as lemon juice and egg alternatives is likely to restrict the growth of the raising agents market. On the other hand, rising focus on the production of low carbohydrates bread with added nutritional ingredients is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the raising agents market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004466/

Top Key Players: Associated British Foods plc, Blue Bird Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Clabber Girl Corporation, Corbion nv, McCormick & Company, Inc., Newseed Chemical Co., Limited, Tartaros Gonzalo Castello, S.L., The Kraft Heinz Company, Ward McKenzie Pty Ltd, Weikfield Products Co. India Pvt. Ltd.

Market Scope

The “Global Raising Agents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of raising agents market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, sales channel, and geography. The global raising agents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading raising agents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global raising agents market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as baking powder, baking soda, cream of tartar, organic agents, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, biscuits & crackers, packaged food products, fried food products, and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as direct sales & wholesalers, independent grocery retailer, non-store retailers, and others.

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global raising agents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The raising agents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

For any Query or more Information, please visit at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004466/

Reasons to Buy the Report:

• Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

• Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

• Understand where the market opportunities lies.

• Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

• Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

• Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.