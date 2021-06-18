In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-refrigerant-market-research-and-forecast-2019



Refrigerant is a substance or mixture, usually a fluid, used in a heat pump and refrigeration cycle. In most cycles it undergoes phase transitions from a liquid to a gas and back again.

China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest consumption area of refrigerant. And its consumption share of refrigerant is responsible for 356.3 K MT in the world in 2015. The Europe, USA and Japan are other major consumption area. The Europe consumes 191.9 K MT and the number in the USA is 135.4 K MT in 2015. Consumption of refrigerant in Japan is smaller than the USA which is about 63 K MT in 2015.

Due to damage to the environment freon achilles heel, the EU implemented a policy of Air Condition without fluoride in early 2004. Many developed countries have also accelerated the R22 (commonly known as freon) phase-out the pace. The United States, Japan and Canada banned R22 in 2010 in new equipment. Currently, the international fluoride ban has become China’s largest air-conditioning outlet green barriers, so as the world’s “White Kingdom”. Now, there are many replacements of R22, such as R410a, R404a and other and these refrigerants have little ozone depletion and are environment-friendly products. In 2013, Europe has begun to ban the R134a refrigerant in new automotive air conditioner and many automotive air conditioner manufacturers choose HFO 1234 yf to replace R134a. And EPA has approved of automotive air conditioner manufacturers using HFO1234yf in Automotive air conditioner.

With the development of eco-friendly refrigerant, we tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global Refrigerant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Refrigerant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refrigerant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemours

Honeywell

Mexichem

Daikin

Arkema

Linde

Navin Fluorine International

GFL

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yuean Chemical

Ying Peng Chemical

Yonghe Refrigerant

Limin Chemicals

China Fluoro Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HCFC

HFC

HC

Other

Segment by Application

Air Condition

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-refrigerant-market-research-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com