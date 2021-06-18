Global Resistors Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A resistor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that implements electrical resistance as a circuit element. In electronic circuits, resistors are used to reduce current flow, adjust signal levels, to divide voltages, bias active elements, and terminate transmission lines, among other uses. High-power resistors that can dissipate many watts of electrical power as heat, may be used as part of motor controls, in power distribution systems, or as test loads for generators. Fixed resistors have resistances that only change slightly with temperature, time or operating voltage. Variable resistors can be used to adjust circuit elements (such as a volume control or a lamp dimmer), or as sensing devices for heat, light, humidity, force, or chemical activity.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cressall Resistors

KOA Speer

Murata

TE Connectivity

Vishay

Rohm

Arcol

Ohmite

Panasonic

Ampcontrol Equipments

Japan Resistor Manufacturing

Telema

Precision Resistor Company

HVR Pentagon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Linear Resistors

Fixed Resistors

Segment by Application

Electronics

Machinery

Automotive

Other

