Global Road Safety Market Size Study, by Component (Solutions, Services), and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
These technological systems, services and solutions include speed limit enforcement, red light enforcement, bus lane enforcement, incident detection and access control. Constant need of road safety for commuters, reducing traffic and congestion on the road, new infrastructure development and longer commuting and many more are driven to boost the overall road safety market. Factors such as rising urban population and high demographic rates, rapid motorization, increasing number of road fatalities/accidents, and government initiatives for enhancing road safety, increase the growth of road safety market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Road Safety market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of smart and automated technologies. Factors such as disposable income, sustainable and well-established economies, which invest increasingly in the road safety enhancement, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Road Safety market across North American region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Jenoptik
Kapsch Traffic Com
Sensys Gatso Group
Redflex Holdings
IDEMIA
Verra Mobility
SWARCO
FLIR Systems
Motorola Solutions
Siemens
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Road Safety Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
