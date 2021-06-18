Global Room Thermostat with Digital Display Trends and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A room thermostat simply switches the heating system on and off as necessary. It works by sensing the air temperature, switching on the heating when the air temperature falls below the thermostat setting and switching it off once this set temperature has been reached.
The growth of global room Thermostat with Digital Display market is primarily attributed to increasing awareness of energy management paired with advancement in technology. Furthermore, the growth of the smart home market, need for remote access solutions to monitor and control the energy consumption, rising energy prices are some of the key factors expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Availability of well-positioned apps for operating different systems is assisting the adoption of the smart thermostats. However, data security concerns and the high initial cost of devices are some factors estimated to hamper the smart thermostats market growth. Nonetheless, availability of configurable and reconfigurable thermostats and raising awareness of energy saving and power are the factors expected to open up significant growth opportunities for the smart thermostats market in the years to come.
The global Room Thermostat with Digital Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Room Thermostat with Digital Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Room Thermostat with Digital Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honeywell
Siemens
Johnson Controls
Schneider-electri
Danfoss
NEST
Carrier
VENSTAR
EMERSON
Trane
KMC
Saswell
ASIC
ABB
Viconics
Hailin
YiKeCHENG
TELIN
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Millivolt Thermostats
24 Volt Thermostats
Line Voltage Thermostats
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
