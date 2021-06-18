Global Room Thermostat with Digital Display Trends and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A room thermostat simply switches the heating system on and off as necessary. It works by sensing the air temperature, switching on the heating when the air temperature falls below the thermostat setting and switching it off once this set temperature has been reached.

The growth of global room Thermostat with Digital Display market is primarily attributed to increasing awareness of energy management paired with advancement in technology. Furthermore, the growth of the smart home market, need for remote access solutions to monitor and control the energy consumption, rising energy prices are some of the key factors expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Availability of well-positioned apps for operating different systems is assisting the adoption of the smart thermostats. However, data security concerns and the high initial cost of devices are some factors estimated to hamper the smart thermostats market growth. Nonetheless, availability of configurable and reconfigurable thermostats and raising awareness of energy saving and power are the factors expected to open up significant growth opportunities for the smart thermostats market in the years to come.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Schneider-electri

Danfoss

NEST

Carrier

VENSTAR

EMERSON

Trane

KMC

Saswell

ASIC

ABB

Viconics

Hailin

YiKeCHENG

TELIN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Millivolt Thermostats

24 Volt Thermostats

Line Voltage Thermostats

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

