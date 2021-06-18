Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2024
MarketResearchNest.com presents Global Rosuvastatin Calcium Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use
Rosuvastatin calcium (CAS 147098-20-2, molecular formula being C44H54CaF2N6O12S2) is the active pharmaceutical ingredient for the once-a-day dyslipidaemia treatment Crestor, it is one approved API which can be used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.Rosuvastatin calcium is a hygroscopic powder suitable for the manufacture of tablets and capsules. The appropriate excipients need to be added. The particle size of the product is designed in such a way that optimal dissolution can be obtained (depending on formulation).Rosuvastatin Calcium is a member of the drug class of statins, used in combination with exercise, diet, and weight-loss to treat high cholesterol and related conditions, and to prevent cardiovascular disease. It works by slowing the production of cholesterol in the body to decrease the amount of cholesterol that may build up on the walls of the arteries and block blood flow to the heart, brain, and other parts of the body. Rosuvastatin Calcium was developed by Shionogi and has been formulated into finished oral dosage form and marketedby AstraZeneca as Crestor, Abbott Laboratories as R2.
Request a sample copy at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/693161
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Rosuvastatin Calcium company.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region
Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography
Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 9: Market Features
Part 10: Investment Opportunity
Part 11: Conclusion
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East and Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Browse full table of contents and data tables at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Rosuvastatin-Calcium-Market-Status-2015-2019-and-Forecast-2020-2024-by-Region-Product-Type-and-End-Use.html
Key Companies
AstraZeneca
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
MSN Laboratories
Cadila Pharmaceuticals
LGM Pharma
Bal Pharma
Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory
Jingxin Pharm
Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
HEC Pharm
Lunan Pharmaceutical
Nanjing Frochem Tech
Lianyungang Runzhong Pharmaceutical
Shandong Bechem Chemicals
CTX Life Sciences
Market by Type
Purity 98.0%
Purity 99.0%
Others
Market by Application
Tablet (including dispersible tablet and general tablet)
Capsule
Others
Purchase a Report Copy at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/693161
About Us:
MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.
Contact Us
Mr. Jeet Jain
Sales Manager
+1-240-284-8070
+44-20-3290-4151