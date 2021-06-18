Global Rotary Evaporator Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2024
A rotary evaporator is a specially designed instrument for the evaporation of solvent (single-stage or straight distillation) under vacuum. The evaporator consists of a heating bath with a rotating flask, in which the liquid is distributed as a thin film over the hot wall surfaces and can evaporate easily. The evaporation rate is regulated by the heating bath temperature, the size of flask, the pressure of distillation and the speed of rotation.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region
Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography
Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography
Part 9: Market Features
Part 10: Investment Opportunity
Part 11: Conclusion
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East and Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Key Companies
BUCHI
IKA
Yamato Scientific
Heidolph Instruments
KNF NEUBERGER
Tokyo Rikakikai
Shanghai Yarong
Asahi Glassplant Inc.
Stuart Equipment
ANPEL
SENCO
Steroglass
Auxilab
Jisico
LabTech
Yu Hua Instrument
Market by Type
Large Rotary Evaporator
Medium Rotary Evaporator
Small Rotary Evaporator
Market by Application
Evaporator in each application, can be divided into
Food and Pharmaceutical
Petroleum and Chemical
Others
