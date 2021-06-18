Global Rotary Evaporator Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents Global Rotary Evaporator Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

A rotary evaporator is a specially designed instrument for the evaporation of solvent (single-stage or straight distillation) under vacuum. The evaporator consists of a heating bath with a rotating flask, in which the liquid is distributed as a thin film over the hot wall surfaces and can evaporate easily. The evaporation rate is regulated by the heating bath temperature, the size of flask, the pressure of distillation and the speed of rotation.

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application and Region

Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application and Geography

Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 8: Middle East and Africa Market by Type, Application and Geography

Part 9: Market Features

Part 10: Investment Opportunity

Part 11: Conclusion

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East and Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

BUCHI

IKA

Yamato Scientific

Heidolph Instruments

KNF NEUBERGER

Tokyo Rikakikai

Shanghai Yarong

Asahi Glassplant Inc.

Stuart Equipment

ANPEL

SENCO

Steroglass

Auxilab

Jisico

LabTech

Yu Hua Instrument

Market by Type

Large Rotary Evaporator

Medium Rotary Evaporator

Small Rotary Evaporator

Market by Application

Evaporator in each application, can be divided into

Food and Pharmaceutical

Petroleum and Chemical

Others

