Global Solar Cell Metal Paste Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Photovoltaic metallization pastes are screen printed onto the surface of solar cells in a pattern of grid lines which serve to collect electricity produced by the cell and transport it out. According to applications, solar cell metal paste can be classified into four categories: Front Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Al Paste and others.
China is the dominate producer of solar cell metal paste, the production is 14840 MT in 2015, accounting for about 62.14% of the total amount. China also is the dominate consumer of solar cell metal paste, the sale volume is 12952 MT in 2015, with the consumption market share of 54.24%. China and Taiwan are expected to remain the regions with the leadership positions in the forecast period.
In terms of rear side Al paste, leading players in solar cell metal paste industry are Rutech, Giga Solar, LEED Electronic Ink, Hoyi Technology. Rutech is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 16.33% in 2015. In terms of front side Ag paste and rear side Al paste, the top four companies are DuPont, Heraeus, Samsung SDI and Giga Solar. DuPont is the leading manufacturer, with the sales market share of 6.88% in 2015.
This report focuses on Solar Cell Metal Paste volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Cell Metal Paste market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DuPont
Heraeus
Samsung SDI
Giga Solar
Toyo Aluminium K.K.
Monocrystal
Noritake
Namics
Dongjin Semichem
EXOJET Technology Corporation
AG PRO
TTMC
Daejoo Electronic Materials
Rutech
Hoyi Technology
Tehsun
LEED Electronic Ink
Xi’an Hongxing Electronic Paste
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Front Side Ag Paste
Rear Side Ag Paste
Rear Side Al Paste
Others
Segment by Application
Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell
Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell
Others
