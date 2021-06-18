Global Specialty Carbon Black Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Carbon black (subtypes are acetylene black, channel black, furnace black, lamp black and thermal black) is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as FCC tar, coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, with the addition of a small amount of vegetable oil. Carbon black is a form of paracrystalline carbon that has a high surface-area-to-volume ratio, albeit lower than that of activated carbon.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 5.58% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of Carbon Black consumption.

United States Cabot special carbon black plant in order to comply with environmental regulations revised, increasing the need for process control and equipment investment and operating costs and environmental management costs are also increasing, so the company decided from October 1, 2014, worldwide the special carbon black prices by 8%.Cabot’s price may spread to the world, with the increase in global environmental pressures, small factories operating costs would increase, would be positive for the large black giant.

We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing.

The global Specialty Carbon Black market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Carbon Black volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Carbon Black market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

