Global Surfactant Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025
A surfactant is a surface active agent that changes a liquid’s surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.
Europe has the largest surfactant production in 2015 with 22.96% production market share; Followed by North America and China, which occupied 21.26% and 18.63% production market share. Europe consumed 25.27% of the global total surfactant output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 22.15% and 17.81%.
Surfactant can be classified to anionic surfactant, amphoteric surfactant, cationic surfactant, nonionic surfactant by their property. Anionic surfactant occupied 50.37% global market share in 2015; Nonionic surfactants occupied 40.08% market share. Amphoteric surfactants and cationic surfactants take 6.40% and 3.15% market share.
There are more applications in detergents for surfactants. Detergents occupied near 50% market share in 2015 and textile occupied about 18%. Cosmetics, mining and paint & coating each take 5% to 9%. The rest applications totally take less than 12% market share.
The global Surfactant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Surfactant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surfactant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Stepan
Zanyu Technology
Huntsman
Solvay
Sasol
Evonik
Lion
Resun-Auway
Clariant
Dow
AkzoNobel
Kao
Croda
Sinolight
Unger
Tianjin Angel Chemicals
Aarti Industries
Flower’s Song Fine Chemical
Guangzhou DX Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Anionic Surfactant
Cationic Surfactant
Amphoteric Surfactant
Nonionic Surfactant
Segment by Application
Detergent
Textile
Cosmetics
Mining
Paint & Coating
Others
