Global Temperature Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceuticals Market to Expand on the Back of Rise in Adoption of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceutical Products and Expansion in Pharmaceutical Industry

According to a recently published report “Temperature Controlled Packaging For Pharmaceuticals Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global temperature controlled packaging for pharmaceuticals market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by type, by temperature range, by capacity, by type of use, by end user and by region.

The global temperature controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market is segmented by product, by type, by temperature range, by type of use and by end user and by capacity. By product type, the market is segmented into insulated shippers and insulated containers. On the basis of type, the market is sub-segmented into active system and passive system. On the basis of temperature range, the market is bifurcated into Up to 10°C, 10°C to 20°C and More than 20°C. On the basis of type of use, the market has been divided into single use and reusable. On the basis of end use industry, the market is categorized into pharmaceuticals and clinical trials. And by capacity, market is segmented into up to 10L, 10-20L, 20-40L, 40-150L and more than 150L.

The worldwide temperature controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 9.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2017 on the back of expansion in the healthcare industry and rise in adoption of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical products. The increase in the international trade in order to reach the remote areas globally coupled with rise in investment in healthcare sector by government and non-government organizations is expected to boost the market growth.

North America and Europe are anticipated to have leading shares in terms of revenue in the global market on the account of presence of large manufacturer pool and increasing utilization of temperature controlled pharmaceutical products in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth owing to expansion in the healthcare sector coupled with increased investment by public and private firms to provide better healthcare facilities. Various research and development activities occurring in China and other Asian countries is likely to propel the growth of Asia Pacific region in the next few years.

Escalating awareness in terms of minimal wastage for pharmaceutical products especially during handling and transportation of vaccines as emphasized by WHO coupled with rise in medical advancement for instance development of phase change materials and vacuum insulated panels are anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, on the other hand, cold chain packaging leading to exposure of pharmaceuticals to different climatic conditions coupled with perishable nature of products are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Additionally, different rules and regulations formulated by the Government of various countries related to the pharmaceutical industry in terms of product acceptance are likely to hamper the growth of global temperature controlled packaging for pharmaceuticals market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global temperature controlled packaging for pharmaceuticals market which includes company profiling of Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Pelican Biothermal, Cold Chain Technologies, Snyder Industries, Americk Packaging Group, H.B. Fuller Company and Other Prominent Players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global temperature controlled packaging for pharmaceuticals market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

