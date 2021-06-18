Global Textured Soy Protein Market 2019 – Industry Size, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2027

The textured soy protein, also known as, textured vegetable protein are a rich source of protein with little to no fat content and no cholesterol. Textured soy proteins are generally made from soy flour derived from de-fatted soybean flakes. The ground flour is then extruded using water, heat, and pressure and finally cut and baked to add texture. TSP can also be made from soy protein concentrates or soy protein isolate. TSP is available in the form of chunks, slices, flakes, crumbles, and bits. TSP is 50% protein and an inexpensive source of dietary fiber and isoflavones. It is an ideal alternative for meat and dairy products as well. It is rich in healthy high quality protein and contains amino acids essential for growth. Soy protein may help reduce the risks for heart-diseases by increasing the flexibility of blood vessels by lowering blood cholesterol.

Market Dynamics

The textured soy protein market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as awareness among the population regarding importance of protein rich diet. Lower prices of the product coupled with its high nutritional value and health benefits further fuel the growth of the textured soy protein market. However, strict government regulations for cultivation of GM crops may hamper the growth of this market. Nonetheless, the growing trend of veganism and consumption of plant-based protein source offers lucrative opportunities for the textured soy protein market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

Top Key Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bremil Group, Cargill, Incorporated., Crown Soya Protein Group, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Dutch Protein & Services B.V., HungYang Foods, Co, Ltd, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co.,ltd., Victoria Group A.D., Wilmar International Ltd

Market Scope

The “Global Textured Soy Protein Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of textured soy protein market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application, and geography. The global textured soy protein market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading textured soy protein market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global textured soy protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as non-GMO, conventional, organic, and others. The market on the basis of the form, is classified as soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, infant nutrition, bakery products, cereals & snacks, animal feed, and others.

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global textured soy protein market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The textured soy protein market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

