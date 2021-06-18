Global Valine Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Valine is an amino acid necessary for human health. It is known as a branched chain amino acid (BCAA). Valine is responsible for encouraging normal human growth, repairing tissue, and regulating blood sugar.

This report mainly covers the Valine product type L-Valine and D-Valine, Feed, food, and Medicine by application, while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Valine industry chain.

At present, the Valine production market concentrates in USA, Europe, China, Japan. China is the largest production country of valine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about28.67% the global market in 2015.

The Global Valine production is estimated to reach 14749 MT in 2016 from 11141 MT in 2011 at an average annual growth rate of more than 5.00%.

Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko, Evonik, CJ and Fufeng Group are the key suppliers in the global Valine market. Top five take up about 52.22% of the global production market in 2015. And the production of Ajinomoto occupied about 16.79% in 2015.

The global Valine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Valine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Valine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko

Evonik

CJ

Fufeng Group

Maidan Biology

Meihua Group

Sanxia Pharmaceutical

Tianjin Tianan

Wellman Bioscience

Jinghai Amino Acid

Bafeng Pharmaceutical

Jiahe Biotech

Luzhou Group

Jirong Pharmaceutical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

L-Valine

D-Valine

Others

Segment by Application

Feed

Food

Medicine

Other

