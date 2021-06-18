Global Varistors Market Report, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A varistor is an electronic component with an electrical resistance that varies with the applied voltage. Also known as a voltage-dependent resistor (VDR), it has a nonlinear, non-ohmiccurrent–voltage characteristic that is similar to that of a diode. In contrast to a diode however, it has the same characteristic for both directions of traversing current. At low voltage it has a high electrical resistance which decreases as the voltage is raised.
Varistors are used as control or compensation elements in circuits either to provide optimal operating conditions or to protect against excessive transient voltages. When used as protection devices, they shunt the current created by the excessive voltage away from sensitive components when triggered.
The global Varistors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Varistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Varistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
SIEMENS
TOSHIBA
Elpro
MacLean Power Systems
OTOWA Electric
MEIDENSHA CORPORATION
Nanyang Jinguan
Pinggao
RIGHT ELECTRIC
Zhejiang Bitai
YUEQING TIANYI
Nanyang Zhongwei
Nanyang Jinniu
Wuhan Yinghe
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
LV MOV
HV-MV MOV
Segment by Application
Telecommunication
Power
Building
Railway
Petrochemical
New Energy
Others
