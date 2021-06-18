Global Video Pyrometers Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A pyrometer is a type of remote-sensing thermometer used to measure the temperature of a surface. Various forms of pyrometers have historically existed. … Modern pyrometers or infrared thermometers also measure the temperature of cooler objects, down to room temperature, by detecting their infrared radiation flux.

Increasing automation in the industrial sector and increasing demand for robust temperature-measuring devices in industries, such as glass, forging, and ceramics, are some of the driving factors for the growth of the pyrometer market. In the aforementioned industries, the devices used must be efficient and robust to perform precise operations even in harsh environments, and pyrometer is one such device. Most processes and systems in the manufacturing industry are being automated, and accurate temperature measurement with pyrometer is one such process. This factor would increase the demand for pyrometers in the industrial sector.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Land Instruments International (UK)

Advanced Energy Industries (US)

Accurate Sensors Technologies (Israel)

Proxitron (Germany)

PCE Instruments (Germany)

LumaSense Technologies(US)

Optris (Germany)

AOIP (France)

Optron (Germany)

BARTEC (Germany)

CHINO CORPORATION (Japan)

Calex Electronics (UK)

Micro-Epsilon (Germany)

B+B Thermo-Technik (Germany)

OPTEX (Japan)

OMEGA Engineering(UK)

Fluke Process Instruments(US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fixed

Handheld

Segment by Application

Metal Industry

Glass Industry

Plastic Industry

Other

