Global Wifi Chipsets Regional Outlook 2019

A wireless chipset is a piece of internal hardware designed to allow a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. This type of chipset can be found inside computers as well as a number of other wireless products. Types of hardware that might contain a wireless chipset include wireless Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC) hardware like wireless local area network (WLAN) cards and external WLAN adapters. Other types of hardware that might include a wireless chipset include routers and any other wireless devices that transmit or receive a wireless signal.

The emergence of dual-band routers is also expected to aid market growth by 2020. Wi-Fi technology uses 2.4 GHz and 5GHz frequencies for data transfer. As most devices, from baby monitors to Bluetooth, use the 2.4 GHz frequency, it is becoming over-crowded and slower. A large number of vendors are focusing on developing dual-band routers. These routers consist of two different types of wireless radios to support connections on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. They also allow users to pick and connect to the strongest Wi-Fi signal.

The Smartphone end user segment accounted for more than 71% of the market share during 2015 and is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of 2020. With the continuous evolution of mobile devices since the late 2000s, manufacturers have been integrating new features such as Wi-Fi into these devices. This has resulted in increased demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in the smartphone segment. The latest smartphones that are available in the market are equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular technologies. This has improved mobile data services, which has boosted mobile traffic rapidly and is likely to accelerate the demand for Wi-Fi capability in smartphones.

During 2015, North America dominated the market, accounting for more than 24% of the market share. The US is the major revenue contributing country in this region. Currently, the North American market is at the stage of saturation. The market has limited growth potential, especially in the Americas, due to an already established infrastructure and high penetration of Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones and tablets. Analysts predict that the market growth in this region will be limited during the forecast period. Developing from multi chip to single chip, internal and external WiFi chip manufacturers play games.

Actually, in the products of mobile phone, and other products, independent WiFi chip having only the function of connecting and transferring single processing and transmission protocol TCP/ IP must be placed at the end of AP having strong performance, so that it can form a complete communication architecture. However , a lot of intelligent hardware in the field of internet of things , such as kettle , electric rice cooker , lamps and lanterns , soybean milk machine etc, have no powerful AP originally .Therefore , independent WiFi chip of course have difficulty.

The global Wifi Chipsets market is valued at 16000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 22200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

