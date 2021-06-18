Growth in dental disorders coupled with growing incomes herald demand for dental consumables

DataM Intelligence presents a market research report on ‘Global Dental Consumables Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’. This report provides expert analysis into the size, scope, magnitude, key players and future trends in this industry.

Dental Consumables Market Trends

Increase in oral disease population globally is one of the major factor having a positive impact on the global dental consumables market, and is also expected to remain high over the forecast period.

In September 2018, the American Cancer Society published that lip and oral cavity cancer alone constitutes to 2.0% new cases of total cancer cases.

In 2018, the international team of periodontists found out that gum disease is affected by 10% of the global population.

One of the major factor hindering the global dental consumables market is its high economic expenditure on oral diagnosis and surgery. For instance, according to WHO, dental treatment is costly and constitutes to 5% of total health expenditure in high-income countries.

Dental Consumables Market Analysis

The global dental consumables market is segmented on product type which includes abrasives, burrs, drill, casting consumables, drying media, mops and compounds, high cleaning fluid and others.

Casting consumables are further segmented to casting crucibles, waxes, cute fishbone, sprue cutters, and others. Mops and compounds are also categorized into micromotors brooms, brushes, polishing compounds and polishing motor mops and brushes.

Global Dental Consumables Industry Regional Share

North America dominates the global dental consumables market in 2018, due to the increase in oral disease population and its prevalence ratio in this region.

In December 2018, American Association Cancer Research explained, nearly 50% of adults above 30 years in the United States, around 65 million have signs in gum disease.

In 2018, researchers at the National Institute of Health found out that cavities are the most common chronic problems related to dental disease of childhood in the U.S.

In August 2018, Main Street Dental Clinic stated more than 90% of adults in the U.S have a cavity, and 1 in 4 have an untreated hole.

In October 2018, Syndgen launched moisyn to treat dry mouth, and it is introduced to reduce pain and increase comfort for patients living dry mouth.

In August 2018, Kerr rotary launched Kavo Kerr carbides to increase cutting efficiency with subsequently decreasing chatter and friction.

