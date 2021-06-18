Growth of Processed Potatoes Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Processed Potatoes Market Research Report 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This comprehensive Processed Potatoes Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Potatoes are put through a wide range of processing equipment to produce premium quality processed potato products. The potato chips segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2023. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments’ growth is the increasing demand for chips that are prepared with less or no oil for health-conscious people using advanced processing technologies or potato chips making machines. Also, the market witnessed a continual demand for potato chips from fast food restaurants across the globe that accelerate the rate of revenue generation in the market.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region includes the demand for quick snacks and convenient snacks, busy lifestyle of consumers, product innovations, availability of more variety of processed potato and frozen potato products with better taste at the same prices, and the availability of oil-free potato chips products.

In 2019, the market size of Processed Potatoes is — million US$ and it will reach — million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of –% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at — million US$ and will increase to — million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of –% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Processed Potatoes.

This report studies the global market size of Processed Potatoes, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Processed Potatoes sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Aviko

Lamb Weston

McCain Foods

PepsiCo

Avebe

Burts Chips

Calbee Foods

Herr Foods

Intersnack

Kellogg

Kettle Foods

Old Dutch Foods

Snyder’s-Lance

Tyrrells Potato Crisps

Market Segment by Product Type

Potato Flakes

Potato Chips

Potato Starch

Frozen French Fries

Other

Market Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States, China, European Union, Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Highlights of the Global Processed Potatoes report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Processed Potatoes market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Processed Potatoes status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Processed Potatoes manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Processed Potatoes are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Industry Analysis:-

The food provides energy to us and every living being. Our body gets all the vital nutrients from the food we consume. The consumer wants hygiene and quality of the food. Bold and exotic flavors, snacking and simultaneously the health and wellness are all at the top priority of the consumer food preferences in 2018. Subscription food home delivery business will also continue to evolve. The food should be healthy and not be overpriced.

Consumers have become more health conscious, Street food inspired dishes , house made Processed Potatoes, natural ingredients , locally sourced seafood, locally sourced veggies , culinary cocktails , locally produced wines/beers are on a demand. Various types of mobile apps are been introduced by the restaurants with interactive menus to provide fresh food on the Go. Homemade pickles, spreads, cakes, dinners are also on a greater demand.

