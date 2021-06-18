Healthcare Facility Management Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Siegel-Gallagher Management, Iss World Services, ABM, Ecolab and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Healthcare Facility Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Healthcare Facility Management Market
Healthcare and hospital facility management is constantly needed to maintain a clean and healthy environment. It is important for medical facilities to ensure service requests are responded to quickly and efficiently and preventive maintenance schedules are set up in order to maintain operations without interruption.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Facility Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Facility Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Siegel-Gallagher Management Company, Inc.
Iss World Services A/S
ABM
Ecolab USA Inc.
OCS Group
Medxcel Facilities Management
Aramark
Vanguard Resources
Mitie Group PLC
Arpal Group
AmeriPride Service Inc.
Founders3 Real Estate Services
Sodexo, Inc.
Compass Group Plc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance
Fire Protection Systems
Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance
Cleaning and Pest Control
Laundry
Catering
Security
Waste Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Ambulatory Service Centers
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
