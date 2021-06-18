Healthcare Facility Management Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Siegel-Gallagher Management, Iss World Services, ABM, Ecolab and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Healthcare Facility Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Healthcare and hospital facility management is constantly needed to maintain a clean and healthy environment. It is important for medical facilities to ensure service requests are responded to quickly and efficiently and preventive maintenance schedules are set up in order to maintain operations without interruption.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Facility Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Facility Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Siegel-Gallagher Management Company, Inc.

Iss World Services A/S

ABM

Ecolab USA Inc.

OCS Group

Medxcel Facilities Management

Aramark

Vanguard Resources

Mitie Group PLC

Arpal Group

AmeriPride Service Inc.

Founders3 Real Estate Services

Sodexo, Inc.

Compass Group Plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance

Fire Protection Systems

Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance

Cleaning and Pest Control

Laundry

Catering

Security

Waste Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Ambulatory Service Centers

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Facility Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Facility Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



