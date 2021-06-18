Knitting Machine Market Size, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast till 2024
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Knitting Machine Market“ report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The knitting machine Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
A knitting machine is used for manufacturing fabrics. These knitting machines are used for manufacturing automotive textiles, home textiles, lingerie, mosquito nets, lightweight coating substrates, sportswear/swimwear, lining fabrics, outerwear, etc. Apart from this, these machines are compatible for a wide range of fabric materials including polyethylene, nylon, polyester, polypropylene, and natural fibers. The market for knitting machine is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global knitting machine market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024.
The knitting machine market has been growing on the back of rapid growing textile industry across the globe. The world is witnessing great demand for home textiles, fashion clothes, sportswear, medical wear, automotive textiles, and others. This rising demand for textiles from different industry has encouraged fabric manufacturers to expand their production capabilities which in turn increases the sales of knitting machines throughout the world. Rising demand for synthetic knitted products across the world is driving the demand for warp knitting machines. Apart from this, technological advancements with knitting machines such as atomization of knitting machines are also expected to foster the demand for knitting machines across the globe. The textile industry contributes significantly to the world’s GDP. With rising, employment and governments support to the textile industry are predicted to foster the growth of knitting machine market in the coming years. Based on the type, the market is segmented by weft knitting machine (circular knitting machine, flat bar knitting machine, and straight bar knitting machine), and warp knitting machine (tricot knitting machine, raschel knitting machine, and others). Among other types of knitting machines, weft knitting machines acquired promising shares in the global knitting machines market.
However, a major part of the textile industry is highly un-organized in almost every country. Presence of a large number of small and independent fabric manufactures, who use traditional methods of fabric manufacturing are adversely affecting the growth of the knitting machine market. Also, knitting machines have quite long replacement cycle and due to this, small manufacturers are opting for used knitting machine which in turn may hamper the demand for new knitting machines.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of knitting machine market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– Weft Knitting Machine
– Circular Knitting Machine
– Flat Bar Knitting Machine
– Straight Bar Knitting Machine
– Warp Knitting Machines
– Tricot Knitting machine
– Raschel knitting machine
– Others
By Application
– Automotive Textiles
– Apparel Textiles
– Home Textiles
– Sports Textiles
– Technical Textiles
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG
– Stoll
– SANTONI SPA
– SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.
– Terrot
– Unitex
– Fukuhara
– Baiyuan Machine
– ORIZIO SRL
– Pailung Machinery Mill Co.Ltd.
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).
