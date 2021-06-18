Latest Business Report On U.S. IoT In Liquid Production Market By Demand 2017-2024

U.S. IoT in liquid production market reached USD 5,159.0 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 16,816.5 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, factors such as positive growth of end use industries and advancements in IoT components is creating a conducive environment for the growth of U.S. IoT in liquid production market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000058?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=pd-ach

In U.S., IoT in oil & gas liquid production accounted for 42.5% in 2016. Further, with a CAGR of 15.2%, U.S. IoT in oil & gas liquid production market is anticipated to reach USD 6,625.7 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 2,192.6 Million in 2016.

In IoT type segment, component segment with 60.5% share is anticipated to have the largest share by 2024. Additionally, U.S. IoT component market accounted for USD 3,333.7 Million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,180.7 Million by the end of 2024. Further, U.S. IoT component market segment is forecasted to observe a growth rate of 2.7x over the forecast period.

China market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. In addition to this, China IoT in liquid production market is expected to reach USD 11,865.8 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 3,754.8 Million in 2016. Further, China IoT in liquid production market expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 19.6% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

In addition to this, China IoT in liquid production market is segmented into application and type. The application segment is further segmented into food & beverage industry, oil & gas industry, chemical industry and others, out of which, oil & gas industry segment with 41.1% market share captured largest share in 2016. Further, China IoT in oil & gas industry market is anticipated to reach USD 4,437.8 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1,543.2 Million in 2016. In addition to this, China IoT in oil & gas industry market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 18.2% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

India IoT in liquid production market was held at USD 850.7 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,300.4 Million by the end of 2024. India IoT in liquid production market is expected to achieve absolute $ opportunity of USD 2,315.8 Million between 2017-2024. India IoT in liquid production market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 22.7% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000058?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=pd-ach

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609